CDC recommends children receive COVID vaccines

The CDC announced June 18 it approved the COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months old and older.

San Benito County announced San Benito County Public Health Services, along with many pediatric practices, pharmacies, the Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and their clinics will be offering COVID-19 vaccine for all children 6 months through 5 years of age.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced June 18 it approved the COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months old and older. The CDC’s release said the approval expanded vaccination eligibility to nearly 20 million additional children. It added children can receive Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

The CDC release recommended that all children, including children who have already had COVID-19, get vaccinated.

“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky. “We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can. I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated.”

The release went on to state COVID-19 vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo safety monitoring in U.S. history.

“Parents and caregivers can play an active role in monitoring the safety of these vaccines by signing their children up for v-safe – personalized and confidential health check-ins via text messages and web surveys where they can easily share with CDC how a child feels after getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC said.

The county said parents can reach out to their doctor, nurse, local pharmacy, or contact Public Health Services at (831) 637-5367 for additional information on vaccines for children.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.