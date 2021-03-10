Celebrate Cal Coastal SBDC on March 17

This year, SBDC Day will be celebrated with social media campaigns and other online events.

This article was contributed by Cal Coast SBDC.

Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center (SBDC) serves Monterey and San Benito Counties as part of the Central CA SBDC Network and will be celebrating SBDC Day with a special Twitter Lunchtime blast on March 17 from 12-1 p.m. Join the celebration by following @CalCoastalSBDC and using the hashtag #SBDCDay.

SBDC Day is a national, collective proclamation of the impact America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) have on the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators, and doers—America’s small businesses.

SBDC Day unites the nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients served by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs collectively have on the small business community at large. This year, SBDC Day will be celebrated with social media campaigns and other online events.

