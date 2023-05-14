Celebrating Mother’s Day

Local restaurants offer dining options for Moms and families.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on different dates in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

According to history. com Mother’s Day began in ancient Greece to honor the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele, Christianity later adopted it to honor Mary of Nazareth, eventually it became a day to honor all mothers.

In the United States Mother’s Day is just over a century old. The holiday was first observed in Grafton (West Virginia) and Philadelphia in 1908 and was formalized by congress in 1914.

Mother’s Day celebrations take on many forms one of which is treating Mom to a special meal and for San Benito County residents celebrating this way, here are some local dining options.

Tres Pinos

Eva Mae’s Cafe:

2 Blue Waffles with meat and eggs for $12

Hollister

Las Micheladas Bar & Grill:

A mariachi band that begins at 1:00p.m. and happy hour from 3-4 p.m.

Grillin and Chillin Alehouse will be having:

Discounts on beverages, new specialized cocktails and sandwiches, specific prices are not listed.

La Catrina:

“Frutos del Bosque” Exotico, Cointreau, Raspberry, cranberry, orange & lime juice

“Anticuado” Don Julio anejo, orange & angostura bitters

“Asado de boda” Chunks of pork simmered in a mole made of the chile ancho, piloncillo, orange, cinnamon & chocolate. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Rib eye with Salsa Macha served with mashed potatoes & vegetables

“Cheesecake de Frutos Rojos” Smooth blend of sweet cream cheese with a rich strawberry swirl, raspberries, blueberries, and a piece of white chocolate

“Carajillo” Coffee based after-dinner drink prepared with

“Licor 43”, a sweet aromatic spanish liqueur

Prices are not listed.

Paine’s Restaurant & Grill:

Brunch

Eggs Benedict $20

Steak and Eggs $29

Seafood Omelet – Shrimp, Crab, Avocado, & Swiss Cheese $21

Meat Lover’s Omelet – Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese $20

Veggie Omelet – Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese $19

Ham, Bacon or Sausage with Eggs $19

All Items above are served with Potatoes and Fresh Fruit

French Toast (3) $15

HomeMade Pancakes (4) $14

Appetizers

Deep Fried Panko Breaded Calamari Strips – Tarter & Cocktail Sauces $15

Bruschetta – Toasted French Bread topped with Tomatoes, Basil and Garl

Entree Selections

Roasted 12oz. Prime Rib of Beef Au jus – Slow roasted and served with Horseradish $50

Paine’s Steak – 8oz New York Steak served with Sauteed Mushrooms $32

12oz Choice New York Steak – Flame grilled to Perfection $43

Dave’s Calamari – Sauteed with Garlic and Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc Sauce $27

Filet of Atlantic Salmon – Topped with a crab in a Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc $32

Chicken Piccata – Boneless Chicken Breast Sauteed in a White Wine, Lemon, and Caper Sauce $26

Chicken Marsala – Boneless Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushrooms in a Marsala Sauce $24

Fettuccine Alfredo – served with Grilled Chicken $26

Raviolis – Your choice of Beef or Cheese in a Marinara Sauce $21

Lobster $24

Classic Caesar Salad – served with your choice of chicken or Prawns $24

All above items served with baked potatoes and Fresh Vegetables.

Desserts

HomeMade Chocolate Mousse – with whipped cream and raspberry $10

Classic HomeMade Cheesecake – with fresh Strawberry Chutney $10

San Juan Bautista

Lolla will be having a picnic and light seasonal salad on Mother’s Day.

Vertigo Coffee will be offering only on Mother’s Day a Shaking Tangerine Ginger Tea the price wasn’t mentioned.

BenitoLink tried reaching out to a variety of other restaurants in the county, but they either didn’t have deals, were closed, or couldn’t be reached.

