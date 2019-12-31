Celebrating New Years Eve in and around San Benito County

Have you been too busy to plan your new year's eve entertainment? Sometimes staying close to home is perfectly satisfying.

An inexpensive and exciting option, camping under the night sky. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

A step outside of San Benito County, Gilroy Gardens offers a New Years Eve event for you and your family. Photo by Becky Bonner.

There are opportunities to close out 2019 throughout San Benito County. Photo by Becky Bonner.

Cara Denny, owner of Daisy’s Saloon, stated, “We will have live music from local favorite Bobby Love and the Sugar Sweet." Photo courtesy of Cara Denny.

Johnny's Bar and Grill in downtown Hollister is one of the local businesses throwing a New Years Eve Party. Photo by Becky Bonner.

There are multiple options for celebrating New Year’s Eve in San Benito County that appeal to all ages and interests.

New Year’s Eve Parties for 21+:

Ridgemark Golf Club and Resort

If listening to live music in an adult only venue is your ideal beginning to the new year, Ridgemark’s New Year’s Eve party “Rocking in the New Year” may be the place for you.

With live music from Locomotive Breath, a classic rock cover band, celebrants will be able to dance the night away to songs from bands such as The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Hollister, the event goes until midnight. Note, there is no cover charge to attend.

Ridgemark will also have a New Year’s Eve dinner event from 6-9 p.m. in it’s banquet room with a DJ for entertainment. The dinner costs $65 per person and includes a three course meal and champagne toast. Reservations are required.

Leal Vineyards

Keeping with tradition, Leal Vineyards will continue their annual “New Year’s Eve Bash” starting at 7 p.m. in Hollister.

As stated by the organization on the event, “You will enjoy a three-course plated dinner by the live+love+léal culinary team, and dance the night away to live music by the Isaiah Pickett Band. Dinner and dancing will be held in our magical Barrel Room.”

The cost of the event is $135 per person with a no host bar.

If you’re hoping to extend your New Year’s Eve celebration, consider Leal Vineyard’s Hacienda de Léal NYE Package at $395.00 per couple.

This package includes two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Bash, a one night stay in a Hacienda Rey Room in San Juan Bautista, transportation to the New Year’s Eve event venue and back, as well as breakfast at Hacienda New Year’s Day.

Johnny’s Bar and Grill

If you’re looking for a variation in what to do Tuesday night, Johnny’s Bar and Grill in downtown Hollister may be the place for you.

According to Johnny’s Bar and Grill’s website, the evening includes live music from Brad Wilson and the Rollin’ Thunder Band, as well as karaoke and the “all time greatest hits dance music with New Eclipse Productions.”

With no cover charge to attend, the event also has a special steak dinner starting to be served at 6 p.m. for $18 and a free midnight champagne toast for all event attendees.

Casa De Fruta

Casa De Fruta hosts a New Year’s Eve party that includes dinner and an option to stay on site for an additional cost.

As stated on Casa De Fruta’s website, Tuesday night’s event includes a, “catered dinner and dancing with champagne and party favors [which] make it an unforgettable start to the new year. With our Inn and RV Park just steps away from the activities, you can spend a leisurely New Year’s at Casa de Fruta without having to drive.”

Starting at 6:30 p.m. and running until midnight, the event costs $50 to attend. If you’re staying in the RV Park or Inn, the cost is $155 for your accommodations for the night as well as up to six tickets to the event for guests that are also staying with you on site.

Daisy’s Saloon

Located in downtown San Juan Bautista, Daisy’s Saloon will also host a New Year’s Eve bash.

Cara Denny, owner of Daisy’s Saloon, told BenitoLink, “We will have live music from local favorite Bobby Love and the Sugar Sweet, as well as a champagne toast on the house at midnight.”

Daisy’s Saloon includes an outdoor seating area that will have fire pits going and there’s also a pool table indoors.

Note there is no cover charge for the evening.

Ideas for the outdoor enthusiast

Sometimes the best way to begin a new chapter is by getting away from it all and connecting with the natural world around you. This is an area where San Benito County really has a lot to offer.

With camping locations available at Pinnacles National Park in Paicines and Fremont’s Peak in San Juan Bautista, there is the possibility of roasting smores at midnight or stepping away from light pollution to view an unobstructed night sky.

If you won’t have a chance to break away until January 1, don’t be deterred!

Hollister Hills State Vehicle Recreation Area is taking part in the annual First Day Hikes initiative across America. This event promotes healthy living and outdoor recreation through free guided hikes.

As stated on the organization’s website, “Dogs on leash are welcome. Please bring water, layered clothing, and hiking shoes. Event is free; park entrance fee is $5. Rain CANCELS (due to the unique adobe clay mud that makes up Mudstone Ranch, trails are closed during wet weather for public safety and natural resource protection).”

Ideas for teenagers and kids

Gilroy Gardens

Though it’s out of the county, Gilroy Gardens offers a family friendly environment to bring in the new year.

With general admissions for the park starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the New Year’s Eve festivities begin at 8 p.m. and lasts until midnight.

Evening entertainment includes live music and fireworks over Coyote Lake starting just before midnight. For those 21 and older there will also be craft beers and local wines found in the Events Plaza at 8 p.m.

As ticket prices vary based on the place of purchase, make sure to visit the organization’s website to learn more.

Premiere Cinemas

Who doesn’t enjoy a good film?

With popular movies such as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Frozen II” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” playing in Hollister there is bound to be a movie for you and/or your family and friends.

Celebrating at home

Are you and your family and/or friends celebrating the new year at home? Nothing better than to play scrabble and dominoes by the fire with exactly your choice of music on the stereo.

If so, don’t forget to visit local shops and vendors for all of your party needs from local wines to snacks and chocolates.