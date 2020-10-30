Central CA SBDC presents Reopening and Rebuilding Trust webinar on Nov. 5

As retailers in the 14 county Central California Small Business Development Center network area continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, national retail expert Bob Phibbs will speak as part of a series of regional webinars.

This article was contributed by Sharon Mikesell, program manager for Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center.

Bob Phibbs, a motivational speaker and small business consultant, will be presenting “Reopening and Rebuilding Trust” as part of a series of regional webinars being delivered by the Central California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Registration is required for the free webinar. Visit casbdc.biz/RetailDr or access the event calendar at www.CentralCASBDC.com

This webinar is being made available to the public at no-cost through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the California Governors Office of Business & Economic Development (GO-Biz). Kelly Bearden, Director of the Cal State Bakersfield SBDC, was instrumental in making this class available to retailers in Central California. “The need has never been greater for small retailers to gain an edge and win back customers going into the holiday season. It is crucial to navigate these times with a brick and mortar guru like Bob Phibbs,” said Bearden.

Since 2003, the Central CA SBDC has assisted thousands of companies, from start-ups to established firms, with no-cost consulting services, workshops, and assistance in sourcing funds. This has helped to create and retain over 10,000 jobs, as well as creating more the $435 million in loans and equity. The Central CA SBDC and its five dedicated satellite centers serve 14 counties in Central California: San Luis Obispo, San Benito, Monterey, Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Fresno, Kings, Madera, Tulare, Kern, Mono and Inyo.