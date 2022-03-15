Central Coast YMCA announces 2022 schedules spring and summer camps

San Benito County spring camp begins April 4 and summer camp begins June 13.

Kids get exercise during a health and fitness lesson at the Emergency Pop Up Camp hosted by the YMCA of San Benito County. Photo courtesy of YMCA.

Information provided by Central Coast YMCA

YMCA Central Coast announced schedules for the upcoming spring break and summer camps, which start April 4 and June 13 in San Benito County.

The release said the camps are designed to be safe and nurturing environments where children learn the values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Led by trained YMCA staff, break camp provides kids with fun and inspiring activities that will help them build self-confidence, self-esteem and independence.

Spring camp schedule:

San Benito

351 Tres Pinos Rd., STE A-201, (831) 637-8600

April 4-8, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Salinas

117 Clay St., (831) 758-3811

Santa Rita School District — March 28-April 1, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Spreckels/Salinas school districts — April 11-15, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Watsonville

27 Sudden St., (831) 728-9622

April 4-8, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Monterey

600 Camino El Estero, (831) 373-4167

Feb. 21-25, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

March 21-25, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

March 28-April 1, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

April 11-15, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Interested families need to complete an online registration form. Financial assistance is available, because at the Y, no one is ever turned away because they lack the ability to pay. For more details, visit www.centralcoastymca.org.

Summer camp schedule:

The Central Coast YMCA said it will host summer day camps at four of its five locations, with most beginning June 6 through Aug. 12. San Benito camp starts June 13. Registrations are now being accepted.

Rules for Campers:

All campers must have their Registration Form completed and turned into the YMCA and balance paid prior to the camp session. No child may enter camp without the Registration Form or with a balance.

Campers are to be picked up by 6 p.m. and must be signed out by a parent or designated adult (over 18) when they leave camp. Please provide the YMCA Camp Director written authorization for anyone other than a camper’s current designated adult to sign out the camper. Late fee of $1 per minute, per child will be charged for pick up time after 6 p.m. Note: Parents must show I.D. to sign out kids.

For the safety of your child and others, the Y has zero tolerance for physical harm. Please remind your campers that roughhousing is not tolerated. Campers who physically harm another camper will be automatically sent home and may be removed from the program for the remainder of the summer.

The Y will be following all CDC guidelines to provide a safe summer for all. Families will be required to sign a COVID health check upon arrival to the program.

Must-Haves for Campers:

A non-microwaveable lunch

2 healthy snacks

Backpack

A sweatshirt or jacket

Closed-toe shoes

Water

Sunscreen

Change of clothes (if needed)

For swim days: a one piece swimsuit & towel

What to leave at home: games, toys, cell phones, electronic devices, gum or candy, and money (unless otherwise stated in advance). Please have your child’s name on every item they bring to camp.

Daily Schedule:

7:30-9:00 a.m.: Check-in & Choice Time (Group Games, Arts & Crafts, Board Games)

9:00-9:30 a.m.: Camp Fire

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Group Game/Team Building

10:30-10:45 a.m.: Snack

10:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Arts & Crafts/Literacy

12:00-12:30 p.m.: Lunch/Clean Up

12:30-1:00 p.m.: Choice Time (Group Games, Arts & Crafts, Board Games)

1:00-1:45 p.m.: Sports & Group Games

1:45-3:30 p.m.: Swimming (Salinas & Watsonville), Healthy Living/Cooking Project

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Enrichment/STEM

4:15-5:00 p.m.: Reading Club

5:00-5:45 p.m.: Closing Circle

5:45-6:00 p.m.: Sign Out

Age Groups & Entering Grade

Discovery, TK to 1st grade

Adventure, 2nd to 3rd grade

Explorers, 4th to 5th grade

Challenger, 6th to 8th grade

LIT (Teens), 13 to 15 years old

Weekly Camp Themes:

WEEK 1: Growing Roots

WEEK 2: Everybody’s Birthday

WEEK 3: Deep Blue Sea

WEEK 5: Fear Factor

WEEK 6: Trail Blazers

WEEK 7: The Good ‘Ol Days

WEEK 8: Walk of Fame

WEEK 9: Anything Goes

WEEK 10: Backyard Bash

To register or to become a member with member benefits, go here.

The release said that by becoming a member families can save on summer camp pricing, up to $30 a week, in addition, access to member-exclusive family events, nationwide membership to all YMCAs in the U.S., and financial assistance. At the Y, no one is ever turned away because they lack the ability to pay.

To submit registration and for additional information contact your local Central Coast YMCA branch:

YMCA of San Benito County:

Crystal Canchola

831-637-8600 [email protected]

Salinas YMCA:

Andrea Nolasco

831-758-3811 [email protected]

Watsonville YMCA:

Isabel Jimenez

831-728-9622 [email protected]

YMCA of the Monterey Peninsula:

Michael Blackburn

831-373-4167 [email protected],org

For more information, call (831) 757-4633 or go to centralcoastymca.org.