Central Coast YMCA to Host School Break Camps and Winter Wonderland Event

School break camp will run over winter holiday break in December and January.

Kids get exercise during a health and fitness lesson at the Emergency Pop Up Camp hosted by the YMCA of San Benito County. Photo courtesy of YMCA.

Information provided by Central Coast YMCA

Central Coast YMCA announced it will host school break camps for kids during the winter holidays at four YMCA locations. It also announced it will host its annual Winter Wonderland at five locations on the Central Coast in December.

The Winter break camps will be held from 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-7, 2022, at four locations.

“The Y’s Break Camps are safe and nurturing environments where children will learn the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility,” the release stated. “Led by trained YMCA staff, break camp will provide kids with fun and inspiring activities that will help them build self-confidence, self-esteem and independence.”

Locations, times, dates and phone numbers of the Winter break camps are as follows:

San Benito YMCA at 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-201 in Hollister, 831-637-8600

From 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m on Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30.

Salinas YMCA at 117 Clay Street in Salinas, 831-758-3811

From 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-7, 2022.

Watsonville YMCA at 27 Sudden Street in Watsonville, 831-728-9622

From 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-7, 2022.

Monterey YMCA at 600 Camino El Estero in Monterey, 831-373-4167

From 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-7, 2022.

The free Winter Wonderland event for the entire community will feature ornament-making, face painting, gingerbread house-making, snacks and more.

Locations, times, and dates are as follows:

San Benito YMCA, 6:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Salinas YMCA, 6:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Monterey YMCA, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Watsonville YMCA, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Salinas Aquatic Center, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Dec. 17.

For more information, call (831) 757-4633 or go to centralcoastymca.org.