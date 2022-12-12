Central Coast YMCA to host School Break Camps

Camps run through the first months of 2023.

Kids get exercise during a health and fitness lesson at the Emergency Pop Up Camp hosted by the YMCA of San Benito County. Photo courtesy of YMCA.

Information provided by Central Coast YMCA

The Central Coast YMCA announced its four branches, including San Benito County, will be hosting school break camps through the rest of 2022 and into the first months of 2023.

“The Y’s Break Camps are safe and nurturing environments where children will learn the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility,” the release said. “Led by trained YMCA staff, break camp will provide children with fun and inspiring activities that will help them build self-confidence, self-esteem and independence.”

The release did not include the cost of camps but its website states there is financial aid available.

The following sites will host break camps on these dates:

San Benito YMCA (351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-201 in Hollister) from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 – 23

Dec. 26 – 30

Feb. 20 – 24

April 3 – 7

Salinas YMCA (117 Clay St.) from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 – 23

Dec. 26 – 30

Jan. 2 – 6

Feb. 20 – 24

(Spreckels)

March 27 – 31

(Salinas Y & New Republic)

April 3 – 7

(Spreckels)

Watsonville YMCA (27 Sudden St.) from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 – 23

Dec. 26 – 30

Jan. 2 – 6

Feb. 20 – 24

April 3 – 7

Monterey YMCA (600 Camino El Estero) from 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 – 30

March 20 – 31

For more information and to register for School Break Camps, contact your local branch or go to https://www.centralcoastymca.org/ccymca-school-break-camps-2022-2023/.