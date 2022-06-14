Cerra Vista Elementary students read 92 million words

Teachers and students were given a goal of 75 million words.

Information provided by Cerra Vista Elementary School

Cerra Vista Elementary School announced that students and teachers read 92 million words in the 2021-2022 school year, blowing past the goal of 75 million words, the previous year’s mark.

The school said students and teachers used the literacy app, Footsteps2Brilliance, and the upper elementary reading program Accelerated Reader.

“It is also worth mentioning that four students were single-handedly responsible for over 10% of the words read,” the release said. “These super readers are Sheldon Petty (5th grade), Adaly Alvarez Hoang (3rd grade), Rya Andrade (4th grade) and Gael Arellano Verduzco (4th grade).

The release said students and families were updated on the progress in the weekly Shark Bite newsletter. It also said students received charms for their award necklaces each trimester.

“As a result, some students will start next year with dozens of charms on their necklaces,” the release said.