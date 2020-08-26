Chabad South County Jewish Center to distribute free face masks

Drive-thru event to take place on Sept. 3 at the Vault in Hollister.

Information provided by Chabad South County Jewish Center.

The Chabad South County Jewish Center is scheduling a drive-thru mask distribution event for Thursday, Sept. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at The Vault, located at 452 San Benito Street in Hollister (drive-thru the alley entrance on Fifth Street). The distribution is done in partnership with the Hollister Downtown Association and Genesis Marketplace.

The Chabad South County Jewish Center said they have 10,000 masks to give away as part of their COVID-19 crisis assistance program. According to a recent release, the masks are reusable 100% cotton, three-ply washable, and are approved and recommended by the United States Department of Health & Human Services.

“We must do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We have 10,000 masks to distribute to enable everyone to get masks and wear them to help prevent the spread of this virus. Saving one life is saving the entire world,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow, director of the center.

“We must do everything in our power to support a safe and healthy society. Having access to free masks will encourage people to wear them as much as possible. As a community, we must protect each other and overcome this challenging virus,” said Chani Liberow, co-director of the center.

In addition to the mask distribution, Chabad South County offers other assistance programs and events, including food packages, shopping for the elderly and homebound, and Zoom classes.

To assist in efforts or for more information, please contact Rabbi Mendel Liberow at www.jewishmh.com/mask, (408) 766-2343 or email rabbi@jewishmh.com.