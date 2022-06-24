Chamber of Commerce announces woman, man and business of the year

Marilyn Ferreira and George Nava to be honored as Woman and Man of the Year.

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation announced the Man, Woman and Business of the year to be honored Nov. 12 at Léal Vineyard’s Olea. This year is the chamber’s 101st Annual Awards Dinner.

The honorees are:

Woman of the Year: Marilyn Ferreira

Man of the Year: George Nava

Large Business of the Year: Hazel Hawkins Hospital

Small Business of the Year: Running Rooster

Green Business of the Year: Fireclay Tile

Agriculture Business of the Year: C&N Tractors

Entrepreneur Business of the Year: AG Entertainment

Service Business of the Year: JRG Attorneys at Law

Nonprofit of the Year: R.E.A.C.H.

The announcement said the purpose of the awards is to recognize and honor residents living and serving San Benito County as a role model for continuous and outstanding volunteer service to the community. It added nominees do not have to be Chamber members and that the Review Committee considers only work done in a voluntary capacity, length of service, benefit to the community, and the spirit in which the work is done.

It went on to state the Business of the Year award recognizes and honors businesses in the County that have exhibited creativity, overcame obstacles, and provided excellent customer service.

“The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation is dedicated to uplift and showcase our diverse business community while also recognizing individuals whose resilience stands above all else,” the release said. “The Annual Awards Dinner is an opportunity to honor some of the leading change makers in San Benito County while also celebrating them with the rest of the community.”

The Chamber said it is accepting sponsorships and will be releasing table and ticket sales soon. For sponsorship information, please contact Eduardo Navarro, Executive Director or Michelle Leonard, CEO/President.

It added that the SBC Chamber Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that works in tandem with the SBC Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center 501(c)6 to promote and celebrate the economic vitality of San Benito County.