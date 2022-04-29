Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces 2022 Scholarship Awards Night

The Chamber Foundation will award more than $15,000 to local San Benito County students graduating this year.

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The San Benito County Chamber Foundation announced Pathways Empowerment Scholarship Awards Night to be hosted May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Swank Farms and presented by Hollister Research Campus. Swank farms is located at 4751 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister.

The Scholarship Awards Night will include refreshments, beverages, performances, music and speakers from inspiring individuals in the community. Admission into the Awards Night will be a $20 donation in preparation for the 2023 Pathways Empowerment Scholarship Fund.

“Carlos Pineda, Director of Culinary Services & Hospitality at Rebekah Children’s Services will be the night’s keynote speaker with an inspiring message to all of the scholarship recipients,” the release said.

DJ Tomas Carrillo will provide entertainment. There will be a photobooth station by AG Entertainment Photobooth, and an original spoken word performance for the evening titled “Keep Pushin” by local resident artist Andres Rodriguez. Tickets can be purchased via this link here.

“The Chamber Foundation will be awarding over $15,000 to local San Benito County residents who will graduate high school this year,” the release said. “In addition to standard scholarship allocations, named scholarships will be presented in collaboration with local partners Hollister Research Campus, Amazon, Bhandal Bros. Trucking, Inc. and the Edward Boss Prado Foundation. ”