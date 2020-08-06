Chamberlain’s Youth Services staff reunites with former resident

At 21 years old, Alimah is currently trekking her way through school and doing a good job managing the challenges life throws us all.

This article was contributed by Chamberlain’s Youth Services.

On a recent Monday morning, Chamberlain’s received a very special surprise visit. Former resident of Chamberlain’s, Alimah Muhammad, stood waiting as Administrative Coordinator Gracie Lucatero arrived on campus. From 2010 to 2012, Alimah received services from Chamberlain’s. She spent a couple hours catching up with us, reflecting on her stay.

“I’ve lived in a lot of places, but this is home,” she exhaled as if she had been waiting forever to say it. As the early morning sun bounced off her proud face, she carefully accounted for the whereabouts of her three-year-old son, Khaine. Reassured he was happily exploring the playground with his doting father, she turned her attention back to us. “I learned a lot here! And I get it even more now that I have a son of my own,” she continued.

We walked the campus visiting all the familiar sites and staff she remembered so well. We talked about her time at Chamberlain’s and stopped often when her beautiful smile was recognized by a passing staff member, each of whom matched her big energy immediately.

Alimah has a contagious smile, the kind that spurs you to smile back and makes quick work for finding new friends. But life wasn’t all that simple for Alimah. Like many kids who receive services from Chamberlain’s, the path getting there is wrought with pain, trauma, and doubt. Those experiences play out at home, in school, and in relationships, causing issues that are difficult to overcome. It takes a resilient kid surrounded by caring support to get through a childhood like that.

Alimah credits Chamberlain’s residential treatment program and other important people in her life for helping her develop a foundation of self-care, emotional health, and educational goals. At 21 years old, Alimah is currently trekking her way through school and doing a good job managing the challenges life throws us all. With her head held high she reminds us, “I plan to be a children’s attorney so I can help kids like me.” Using her own unique perspective, Alimah hopes it’s one she can give back to children in need. Knowing Alimah’s commitment, follow through, and talent, it’s only a matter of time before her dream comes true.

