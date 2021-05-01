Children abducted, then returned to father

Mother took children ages five, seven and eight from home but was found in Lathrop, CA.

The information from this report was provided by Hollister Police Department.

Hollister Police arrest suspect for parental abduction of three children and burglary.

On April 30, 2021, at about 11:15 am, Officer Wells was dispatched to the 100 block of Hawkins Street in Hollister, CA. regarding a report of a non custodial parent abducting three children from the residence. According to Hollister Police Department (HPD), the parent did not have any legal custody of the children.

The police report said that during the investigation, Officer Wells learned that Johanna Gomez (35) unlawfully entered the home of the father of the children and took their three children ages five, seven, and eight. It stated, “Gomez fled the scene in a 2006 green Honda Pilot. Officer Wells had contacted Johanna Gomez the previous day and she had made several concerning statements that brought into question her mental stability. Gomez also left documents at the house that also caused concerned.”

HPD wrote, “Officer Wells contacted the California Highway Patrol and advised them of the situation and the license plate of the vehicle. Officers had information Gomez may be heading to a relatives’ home in Lathrop, CA. However, Gomez’ family members were not cooperative with police.”

Hollister Police Detective Thomas Torres conducted a search of available online data and located a possible family member’s address in Lathrop, CA. At about 4:00 pm, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department said they located Gomez and the children at the address provided. Police said the children were unharmed and in good spirits.

According to the report, Gomez is being transported back to Hollister where she will be booked at the San Benito County Jail for mutiple felony charges to include parental abduction and burglary. The children were in the process of being re-united with their father.

The Hollister Police Department thanked the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Santa Cruz 911 for their “quick response in aiding the agency in safely locating the missing children and apprehending Gomez.”

Hollister Police asked that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact Officer Wells at 831-638-4331. They remind persons that if they wish to remain anonymous they may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.