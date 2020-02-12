CHISPA announces completion of new affordable senior housing development

Opening celebration for 49-unit apartment complex to be held Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. in Hollister.

Information provided by CHISPA.

On Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m., CHISPA will hold a grand opening and tour of the new Sunrise Senior Apartments at 580 Westside Boulevard in Hollister. Light refreshments and a tour of the building will be provided after the ceremony.

Sunrise Senior Apartments has 49 one-bedroom apartments and provides for residents’ use a community room, a computer room, an outdoor patio, and a fitness room.

“All of the apartments are rented to low-income individuals aged 62 years and over,” said Alfred Diaz-Infante, CHISPA president and CEO.

According to a recent release, the building is all-electric and does not use natural gas for heating or cooking. The development is energy efficient with solar panels on the roof that generate power for the common areas. Electricity is purchased from Monterey Bay Community Power.

“I have been working with seniors for over 40 years,” said Pauline Valdivia, executive director of Jovenes de Antaño, Hollister’s senior center. “I’ve always wanted to see more senior housing since so many people I meet are struggling to afford rent or are sharing a crowded apartment with others.”

Five of the apartments are reserved for homeless veterans referred by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“CHISPA purchased this parcel from the Community Services Development Corporation,” said Patty Padilla-Salsberg, CHISPA’s board chair.

Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez said the city was the first investor in the development and lent $1 million from the city’s low and moderate income housing fund, and $500,000 from the inclusionary housing fund.

Wells Fargo Affordable Housing Community Development Corporation invested equity in Sunrise Senior Apartments, and Wells Fargo Bank was the construction lender. Bonneville Mortgage is the permanent mortgage lender for Sunrise Senior Apartments. The United States Department of Agriculture provided a mortgage guarantee that allowed Bonneville to provide a 40-year term on its mortgage.

For more information, please contact Alfred Diaz-Infante, CHISPA president and CEO, at (831) 757-6251 ext. 110.