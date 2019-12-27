CHP Checkpoint planned for Friday, Dec. 27

CHP will be having a sobriety checkpoint in the unincorporated area of southern Santa Clara County.

This notice was provided by the California Highway Patrol.

The Hollister-Gilroy California Highway Patrol

(CHP) office will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 27,

within an unincorporated area of south Santa Clara County. The exact location was not provided.

CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impaired drivers

will staff the sobriety checkpoint. A CHP Drug Recognition Expert, certified by

the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will be on site to

provide assessments of any drivers suspected of drug use. Officers will have use

of preliminary alcohol screening devices to accurately analyze breath samples.

Drivers passing through the checkpoint will be checked for impairment and

arrested if determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The CHP news release states,”The checkpoint will send a clear message to the community that the CHP will not tolerate impaired driving and will promote awareness of the danters of driving under the influence.”

This sobriety checkpoint is made possible through a grant known as California

Impaired Driving Reduction (CA-IDR). Funding for this grant was provided by

the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic

Safety Administration.