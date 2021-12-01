CHP has two people of interest in Hollister resident’s traffic death

Devan Nicole Elayda, a Fresno State student, was struck and killed on State Route 180 on Nov. 27.

California Highway Patrol on Nov. 29 said it has identified two people of interest in the death of CSU-Fresno student and Hollister resident Devan Nicole Elayda, 23. It also said it recovered the vehicle that is believed to be involved in the Nov. 27 collision that killed her. The two people of interest were not identified by CHP.

CHP said Elayda was killed on Nov. 27 about 2:45 a.m. after being struck by a vehicle on State Route 180. The agency said she was driving a Scion TC eastbound on State Route 180 when she stopped in the center median east of Cedar Avenue.

CHP said it believes she intended to switch seats with a passenger of the vehicle.

A CHP news release stated that Elayda exited her vehicle and walked into the eastbound #1 lane, where she was hit by a Lexus sedan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the silver Lexus fled the scene without attempting to provide aid or any notification to emergency services and law enforcement,” the CHP release said and added that CHP does not if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

A GoFundMe account was set up by Giselle Gutierrez on Nov. 29 to “help and support” the Elayda family. As of Nov. 30, it has raised $9,811.

Donors described Elayda as a kind person.

“All through our four years at SBHS she always had a huge smile and hug to share with me, no matter what, whenever we saw each other,” Sydney Knauff commented on the fundraising page.

CHP is asking anyone with information to call 559-262-0400 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

We need your help. Support local, independent news!BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.