CHP reports fatal collision on Fairview Road

Early morning incident under investigation.

Information provided by California Highway Patrol-Hollister/Gilroy.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a fatal traffic collision on Fairview Road on June 25.

According to a June 25 release, at approximately 5:05 a.m. Adan Roman, 62 of Los Banos, was driving a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on Fairview Road, north of Fallon Road, in an unincorporated area of San Benito County. CHP said that for an unknown reason, Roman made an unsafe turn to the left causing the Dodge to travel off the west road edge and overturn. As a result of the collision, Roman was transported to Natividad Medical Center for his injuries. Passenger Amado Martinez, 39, was transported to San Jose Regional Medical Center for his injuries. A second passenger, 61-year-old Jane Doe of Los Banos, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

CHP said alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision. The investigation however is still ongoing.

Citizens having any information regarding this collision are encouraged to contact Officer A. Jimenez at the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at (408) 848-2324.