CHP reports fatal vehicle collision on Hwy 152

Law enforcement says it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez

A North Hollywood man died Dec. 24 following a vehicle accident on Highway 152 east of Lover’s Lane.

According to California Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:55 a.m., the 25-year-old man was driving a 2004 Toyota eastbound on Highway 152 and crossed over the solid double yellow lines and the front left of the vehicle collided with the left side of a 2020 Volvo that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Volvo, from Tulare, was not injured, according to the report.

CHP said the Toyota traveled off of the south road edge of the highway and came to rest on its wheels facing a southerly direction. The Volvo continued to travel westbound where it came to rest on its wheels facing a south westerly direction, blocking the eastbound lane.

The report states people stopped to aid the victims of the accident and called 9-1-1. CHP said the North Hollywood man died of his injuries sustained from the crash.

CHP said it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the cause of the crash.

Any witnesses regarding this collision are requested to contact Officer Polkownikow at the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area at (408) 427-0700 with information.

