CHP to concentrate efforts on Highway 101 prior to Thanksgiving

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy

This Thanksgiving weekend, California Highway Patrol (CHP) area offices within the Coastal Division will have all available officers on patrol for a Maximum Enforcement Corridor Operation (MECO) along Highway 101, with a focus on service and enforcement operations.

According to a recent release, the operation will take place Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, which in the past has traditionally been the busiest travel day of the holiday period. During the operation, area officers and supervisors will concentrate efforts on Highway 101 to educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws throughout the Coastal Division. Officers will be actively looking for unsafe driving, including seat belt violations, speed, distracted driving, and signs of impairment.

Last year on the day before Thanksgiving, Coastal Division officers responded to 52 traffic collisions, including seven with injuries, and one crash involving an intoxicated driver. CHP will work hard to ensure the number of crashes do not increase this year, the release stated.

“The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security with the primary goal of protecting and saving lives,” said Coastal Division Chief LD Maples. “To that end, for those who chose to travel this Thanksgiving, help us out; be mindful of and respectful to fellow drivers on the roadways; wear your seatbelts; and do not drive while distracted or intoxicated. We wish everyone a safe and healthy Thanksgiving Holiday.”