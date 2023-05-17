CHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in South Santa Clara County

CHP said officers will have use of preliminary alcohol screening devices to accurately analyze breath samples.

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy. [The release did not include a location but CHP said media may get the location and time of the checkpoint after 4 p.m. on May 19.]

The Hollister-Gilroy office of the California highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Friday, May 19, 2023, within an unincorporated area of south Santa Clara County.

CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impaired drivers will staff the sobriety checkpoint. A CHP Drug Recognition Expert, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will be on site to provide assessments of any drivers suspected of drug use. Officers will have use of preliminary alcohol screening devices to accurately analyze breath samples.

Drivers passing through the checkpoint will be checked for impairment and arrested if determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The checkpoint will send a clear message to the community that the CHP will not tolerate impaired driving and will promote awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.

This sobriety checkpoint is made possible through a grant known as Don’t Drive Impaired (DDI). Funding for this grant is made possible through the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.