Church Brothers Farms announces two appointments

Surjit Shergill to lead corporate food safety activities, regulatory compliance, sanitation protocols, and quality assurance policies and Jennifer Sanchez named director of planning & data integrity.

Information provided by Church Brothers

Church Brothers Farms, which has a processing plant in San Juan Bautista, announced the appointment of Gurjit Shergill as vice president of food safety, quality, and regulatory compliance and Jennifer Sanchez to director of planning & data integrity.

According to its website, the company is family-owned and operated and produces a full line of fresh vegetables for food service and retail channels year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant.

The news release said Shergill has more than 20 years of experience in food safety and technical services, most recently for Earthbound Farms as vice-president of food safety and quality.

It added Shergill has held related positions with AeroFarms, The Acheson Group, and Taylor Farms for the retail food service and deli division. Shergill started her career in the United Kingdom with major food manufacturers and then ran her own food and beverage consultancy group prior to moving to the U.S. to work for Taylor Farms.

Shergill received her Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences and Masters of Science in Microbiology and Biotechnology from the University of Wolverhampton in the U.K. Shergill is continuing her studies towards a PhD in Food Fraud Preventive Controls from the University of Central Lancashire in the U.K. She has also authored publications on Listeria Guidance for the United Fresh Trade Association (now IFPA) and Microbiological Criteria in the U.K., along with co-authoring a journal article on controlling cross-contamination during the washing of fresh-cut leafy vegetables.

The release said Shergill will guide corporate food safety activities, regulatory compliance, sanitation protocols, and quality assurance policies ensuring Church Brothers continues to offer the same high safety and quality standards that Church Brothers is known for in the industry.

“We are thrilled that Gurjit has joined the Church Brothers team. Gurjit’s experience will be critical in leading our food safety, quality and regulatory compliance activities across our multiple growing regions, facilities, and extensive field and value-added product lines to support our strategic growth plans,” Church Brothers Chief Executive Officer Brian Church, said.

A separate news release said Sanchez was moved into a newly created role designed to support Church Brother’s desire to increase utilization of technology in its crop planning, customer service, and revenue management activities.

Sanchez has been Church Brothers’ director of corporate marketing for two years. The release said in addition to her marketing responsibilities, Jennifer has also stepped into projects that focus on streamlining processes and ensuring the quality of information across the organization.

With Church Brother’s increased focus on planning through their partnership with Throughput AI, and continued desire to provide the highest level of customer service, the release said, the new role will serve as a hub for managing sales and operations planning processes for the company.

It added Jennifer’s 20+ years of experience in marketing, sales, and category management roles with leading companies in agriculture make her uniquely qualified to lead the planning and data integrity role that will work with departments across the organization.

“Jennifer has fantastic organization skills, understands data structures, and has already tackled some major projects for us,” Rick Russo, Sr. VP of Marketing and Sales said. “She fully recognizes how high performance processes ultimately define our service levels, which is why we are excited to place her in this role.”