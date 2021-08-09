Citing fire hazards, county set to ban all fireworks in unincorporated areas

Supervisors will later examine creation of special zones for milder pyrotechnics for fundraisers and July 4 celebrations.

San Benito County Supervisors are set on Aug. 10 to ban all fireworks in unincorporated areas as a fire safety measure during severe drought conditions.

A second and final review of an ordinance Aug. 10 would outlaw pyrotechnics and fine violators $1,000 for first offenses and $2,500 to $5,000 for repeat usage.

Fireworks threaten to ignite wildfires, Supervisor Bob Tiffany said at a meeting July 29 when the board voted 3-0 to finalize the ordinance next week.

“This is getting to be almost a year-round problem so we feel strongly that we have to do something about it,” Tiffany said, referring to the use of fireworks months before and after Independence Day.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 2021 ranks as the 33rd driest of the past 127 years in San Benito County. In addition, the county now faces extreme drought conditions and part of the southeastern border is in an exceptional drought.

Charlie Bedolla, the acting Hollister Fire Department chief, said he supported the ban because it’s easier for agencies to enforce non-use of all fireworks rather than just certain types. The department has a contract to fight fires outside city limits in the county.

“People have just gotten creative in finding ways basically to be untraceable when they are lighting them off,” Bedolla said of illegal fireworks.

Bedolla said Hollister has fined 26 people $1,000 and that San Juan Bautista has between three and five administrative citations pending. The Sheriff’s Department arrested a San Juan Bautista resident who lit a firework in a park restroom, Bedolla said.

Tiffany said he realized that sales of “safe and sane” fireworks, those that do not go higher than 15 feet, are an important fundraising source for nonprofits around July 4.

San Juan Bautista bans igniting safe and sane fireworks within its city limits without council approval, though it allows its sales.

Bedolla suggested eventually identifying spaces, such as the airport, where families can safely ignite safe and sane fireworks. One or multiple firework shows could be organized to let families enjoy the July 4 holiday, he said.

Supervisor Peter Hernandez was absent from the July 29 board meeting.

