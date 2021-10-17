Hollister conducts river clean up

Police said the event resulted in the removal of over 16 encampments, 14 truckloads of garbage and 1 ton of metal.

Hollister Police Department announced the city conducted a three-day river clean up.

“The cleanup up over the three-day event resulted in the removal of over 16 encampments, 14 truckloads of garbage and 1 ton of metal,” police said. “It was a safe cleanup and no city staff member were hurt during the operation.”

According to police, on Oct. 8, Officer Desiree Martinez posted notices on several illegal structures and encampments between the Fourth Street bridge and the area of Apricot Lane. She contacted several transients in the area and notified them they had a few days to vacate the area and to take all their belongings.

On Oct. 13, Hollister staff, including public works, Hollister Fire Department and Police Department began the river clean up. Hollister staff were joined by mental health associates and assistance program advocates with information for anyone in need of services.

Police also said Recology donated two 40-yard dumpsters and that it plans to have river clean up events in the future within the city jurisdiction.