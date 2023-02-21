City, contractor still working on Ladd Lane project

Community members take to social media to share frustrations and confusion over road design.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez

After Ladd Lane and Southside Road were mistakenly stripped with sharp curves, the traffic calming project is still moving forward and nearing completion.

According to Hollister Assistant City Manager David Mirrione, Precision Grade remains the prime contractor for the project.

Mirrione told BenitoLink that there won’t be any additional costs to the city for updating the road that was originally striped with sharp, squiggly lines, because the design was already included in the original contract. The lines have been rounded but still follow a zig-zag pattern.

The striping was paid through Transportation Development Act Funds. The price for slurry seal and striping for the traffic calming of Ladd Lane and part of Southside Road was $596,000.

Some residents have voiced concerns regarding the road’s design. The design plans, approved by the Hollister City Council in December 2021, include flexible post delineators, raised pavement domes along the centerline, traffic circles and bike lanes. Ladd Lane originally was four lanes and had a history of drivers speeding on it at night.

Subra Manian wrote on NextDoor, “I am still trying to figure out what is leftover for cars to drive, when it’s closer to roundabouts really dangerous to drive within these ‘lines’ moreover with the safety sensors on our vehicle pulling the steering off thinking that I am off.”

Wynonia Gardner also took to NextDoor and said, “So why did they remove the first ones? We can’t tell a difference. They have messed that road up so bad in so many ways. It is the only street that will get you a drunk driving ticket for maintaining your land when you are sober.”

BenitoLink asked Mirrione if he thought the design would reduce speeding. He said that the project isn’t finished, and no post-project study has been requested.

Mirrione mentioned that the contractor still needs to finish installing signage and delineators.

