City of Hollister posts a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey

The anonymous survey takes between five and 10 minutes to complete/ La encuesta es anonima y toma entre cinco y diez minutos.

Information provided by the City of Hollister/ información proporcionada por la ciudad de Hollister

The City of Hollister is asking residents to fill a survey as it’s preparing a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), which is a five-year strategy to identify and reduce the threats from natural and human-caused hazards within the community. This plan is being prepared by city staff, with support from key stakeholders, and technical consultants. The city believes it is vital the mitigation plan reflects the opinions, concerns, and goals of our community members, which is why we want your input, according to a press release.

“We’ve posted an online survey for all community members, which will help us better understand the issues important to you, how prepared we are as a community, and what actions we should take to increase our resilience in the future. The survey should only take five to 10 minutes of your time, and all responses are completely anonymous.”

The survey is available at https://forms.gle/jzvrD9JHWNJDdi9f7. The city encourages residents to share the survey with family and friends in Hollister.

To learn more about the Hollister LHMP, visit the project website at Hollister2040.org or contact the City of Hollister’s Planning Department at [email protected] or by phone at 831-636-4360.

La ciudad de Hollister está preparando un plan de mitigación de peligros locales conocido por sus letras en ingles (LHMP), que es una estrategia de cinco años para identificar y reducir las amenazas de peligros naturales y causados por personas dentro de la comunidad. Este plan está siendo preparado por el personal de la ciudad, con el apoyo de las partes interesadas y consultores técnicos. Es vital para nosotros que nuestro LHMP refleje las opiniones, preocupaciones y objetivos de los miembros de nuestra comunidad, por eso queremos su opinión.

Publicamos una encuesta en línea para todos los miembros de la comunidad, que nos ayudará a comprender mejor los problemas que son importantes para usted, nos ayudará a comprender cuán preparados estamos como comunidad y qué acciones debemos tomar para aumentar nuestra capacidad de resiliencia en el futuro. La encuesta solo debería tomar de cinco a diez minutos de su tiempo, y todas las respuestas son completamente anónimas. Responda a la encuesta en https://forms.gle/EhJ5TMa2S89z5hTe7 y anime a su familia y amigos en Hollister a hacer lo mismo.