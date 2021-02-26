City of Hollister to host general plan workshops to gather community input

The city has identified over 20 policy issues for consideration in the general plan update, ranging from park and natural resource planning to affordable housing and growth management.

Information provided by the city of Hollister.

In March and April, the city of Hollister will ask the community for input on potential policy options to incorporate in the general plan update. The general plan is the document guiding the city’s land use and policy direction for the next 20 years.

Last summer and fall, the city met with the community and General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) to identify the city’s vision for itself in 2040. Building on this vision, the city has now identified more than 20 policy issues for consideration in the general plan update, ranging from park and natural resource planning to affordable housing and growth management.

Given the COVID-19 crisis, the city will seek input through an online survey and two virtual workshops to protect the health and safety of the Hollister community. The policy options workshops will be held on Tuesday, March 9 from 9-11 a.m. and Wednesday, March 10 from 6-8 p.m. To register for the workshops and participate in the online survey, visit www.Hollister2040.org.

Prior to the March workshops, the city will also release a memo that describes the issues and available options to address each one. The memo will be available the week of March 1 at www.Hollister2040.org.

Following the community engagement process, GPAC will review the public input and provide guidance on the policy options at a series of meetings on five Tuesdays: March 23 and 30 and April 6, 13, and 27. All meetings will be virtual and held from 6-8 p.m.

“Reviewing and deciding upon the policy options will be one of the most important phases of the general plan update,” said Abraham Prado, interim development services director. “We will be asking the community and decision-makers about such topics as how to plan for future residential growth and establish economic development priorities. We need to hear from all voices to create a general plan that meets everyone’s needs.”

If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Abraham Prado, call (831) 636-4360 or e-mail abraham.prado@hollister.ca.gov.