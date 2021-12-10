Clean California: San Benito County and Caltrans to Hold Free Bulky Item Recycling Event

This event will take place Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

In a news release on Dec. 9, 2021, San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) said it is partnering with Caltrans to offer free bulky item recycling event for county residents on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec.12 at John Smith Road Landfill.

The free recycling event will take place this weekend from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. Caltrans and County staff will be on site to accept eligible bulky items at no charge at the John Smith Road Landfill (2650 John Smith Road, Hollister)

Bulky items are defined as:

Weighing more than 25 pounds

4 auto tires = 1 item

One pick-up load of yard waste = 1 item

One pick-up load of wood waste = 1 item

Set of table and chairs = 1 item

This Bulky Item Recycling Event collection is limited to 2 bulky items per household. Proof of San Benito County residency is required. Eligible Items include tires, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste and landscape trimmings.

This event is offered quarterly at John Smith Road Landfill. Caltrans has offered to help sponsor this weekend’s event as part of their Clean California initiative. The Clean California program encourages responsible waste handling, where Caltrans is funding local beautification projects, investing in litter removal and engaging the community. “The best way to keep California clean is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans District 5 Clean CA Program Manager Laurie Baima. “Clean California’s goal is to make sure trash never ends up on our roadsides, highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/ Dump Day events give area residents a chance to help make that happen by disposing of their items safely, properly and at no cost.” Part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is a sweeping $1.1 billion, multi-year clean-up effort to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform roadsides and restore pride in public spaces. Visit CleanCA.com for more information.

Items that will not be accepted include business waste, household trash, treated wood waste, or hazardous waste of any type. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives, hazardous waste bases, etc. For questions on proper disposal of hazardous waste in San Benito County, visit the County’s Hazardous Waste Program website.

Caltrans, the John Smith Road Landfill and San Benito County kindly remind motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal and pollutes our roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines.

Tips for securing your load:

• Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

• Remove loose material and trash before driving.

• Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed.

• Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.