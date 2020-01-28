Climbing advisories in effect at Pinnacles National Park

Part of annual measures to protect nesting raptors.

Information provided by Pinnacles National Park.

Annual measures to protect nesting raptors of Pinnacles National Park were reinstated as of Jan. 21, according to a recent press release.

“We ask you to refrain from any off-trail hiking and climbing in the following sensitive areas: the High Peaks, the Balconies Cliffs area, the Piedras Bonitas/Gargoyle area, Resurrection Wall, Little Pinnacles/Yaks Wall, and the Egg Rock/Teapot Dome areas,” said Park Superintendent Blanca Alvarez Stransky.

“These climbing advisories have allowed the park’s nesting raptor population to grow,” she said. “Last year, seven pairs of prairie and peregrine falcons produced a total of 21 fledglings inside the park. Additionally, other raptors including American kestrels, golden eagles, red-tailed hawks, red-shouldered hawks, Cooper’s hawks, long-eared owls, barn owls, and great horned owls had a successful nesting season. Park researchers continue to monitor raptors to better understand these interesting and beautiful birds. Without the cooperation from the climbing community and the general public in avoiding the advisory areas, this program could not be the success that it is.”

The specific locations of these sensitive areas can be found posted on information boards at trailheads, at the visitor centers, on the web at www.nps.gov/pinn or by calling (831) 389-4486. For more information regarding the park’s raptor monitoring program, please call the office of Research and Resource Management at (831) 389-4486 ext. 4279.