Closing weekend for Valentine’s show

Show times for Feb. 17 and 18.

Information provided by San Benito Stage Company

Are you looking for something to chase away the February doldrums? The San Benito Stage Company has just the thing to help. Perfect for a Valentine’s date night or a girl’s night out, SBSC presents “Til Beth do Us Part” at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Hall from Feb 3-18. Beth is a comedy by the writer trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Featuring local actors, this comic romp about marriage is sure to make you laugh. Career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Nurturing his marriage hasn’t been the highest priority for Gibby lately, but soon he’ll wish it had been. Enter Beth Bailey, Suzannah’s newly hired assistant, a gregarious, highly motivated daughter of the South. To Suzannah’s delight, Beth explodes into the Hayden household and whips it into an organized, well-run machine. Suzannah gives Beth carte blanche to change anything in the household that “will make it run more efficiently.” And the change Beth makes is convincing Suzannah that Gibby must go!

The Stage Company is excited be able to perform the comedy at the Veterans Hall. You may be surprised to see your neighbor or an acquaintance on stage – this is the joy of community theater! This is closing weekend, only 3 shows remaining! Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The show will also have a bar and light snacks available. Tickets are $20 ahead, $25 at the door, and are available online at sanbenitostage.org, with assigned seating. Make plans to liven up your February!