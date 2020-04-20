Cloth Face Covering Requirement for San Benito County

Order expected this week.

San Benito County released the following statement on April 17, 2020.

The Public Health Officer of San Benito County is preparing a cloth face covering order that is scheduled to go into effect in the coming week .

Previous guidance released on April 5, 2020 – https://local.nixle.com/alert/ 7916482/ contains examples of what will be found in the new face covering order requirements for the new public health order.

A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton or linen. A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand, or can be improvised from household items such as bandanas, scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, pillow cases or cotton sheets.

Face coverings should be washed frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily. If you must re-wear your cloth face covering before washing, wash your hands immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face. It is recommended that you discard cloth face coverings that:

* No longer cover the nose and mouth

* Have stretched out or damaged ties or straps

* Cannot stay on the face

* Have holes or tears in the fabric

We have attached a number of “do it yourself” videos that show you how to make these coverings at home. Remember these are always used in addition to all the other necessary protective measures. Stay at home, but when you must go out or report to work, keep your distance and wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer and don’t touch your face.

The masks below are just samples – Choose one that fits your age and lifestyle. There are many styles and types to choose from on the internet. Make sure that your mask stays in good repair and is washed daily. Do not use on infants or toddlers where there could be a choking hazard.

No Sewing Required Masks:

Masks Requiring Sewing – https://www.chop.edu/how-make- homemade-diy-face-mask

San Benito County is partnering with the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce to facilitate a community effort to crowd source community mask makers/sewers to assist the public. Details from the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce to follow.