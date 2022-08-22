Coalition Looks for Community Support for Library Expansion

Committee met on Aug. 20 to discuss vision planning for expansion and updates on grants such as Safety First.

Committee members listening to one another's ideas about how to get funding. Photo by Marisa Sachau

Committee members sharing their thoughts on how to make this happen. Photo by Marisa Sachau

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau

The Coalition for a New Community Library and Resource Center gathered at the San Benito County Free Library to discuss news concerning the expansion of the existing library and funding.

Nora Conte, the county librarian, said she is still waiting for a response on whether the library has been given a grant but a decision is expected in September.

Friends of the Library has been engaged with a firm to get renderings on assisting the coalition with the vision plan of what an expansion of the library would look like. This would help the coalition be able to start accruing funding from grants they have applied to such as Safety First and receive community input.

Conte said that once the vision plan has been created, the coalition will be able to start presenting to governmental boards and potential donors to the project.

Members of the coalition have already met with city council members Rick Perez and Dolores Morales, who are both willing to put the coalition on the council agenda when the vision plan is ready.

The coalition said the San Benito County Library will not be leaving its present location, but plans to expand the present building. A potential idea brought up was to expand into the San Benito County Office of Education.

The vision of this coalition is, “To secure funding for a new Community Library and Resource Center for all residents of San Benito County.”

The idea is to incorporate more work spaces and make the layout more efficient for members of the library. Potential ideas given were a teen space, a story telling room, study rooms, and a legal library. Restrooms are also on the list to be redone.

Damon Felice, a contractor assisting the coalition gather plans, said, “A second story is not practical to build on the current existing building, as it would be easier to build a brand new building.” Therefore, it is more likely that the library will stay one story but continue to expand.

The coalition believes there is an incredible need for a library better equipped to serve our community.

Jan Grist, a member of the coalition, said, “Our kids deserve it, our families deserve it.”

You can visit their website or Facebook page to learn more about the coalition.