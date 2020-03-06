Coalition of Homeless Service Providers has funding availability for homeless housing program

All project applications are due April 30 by 5 p.m.

Information provided by the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers.

On March 4, the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers (CHSP) issued its Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) Program.

According to a recent release, eligible activities include operating and/or supportive services for new or existing homeless beds; rental assistance, rapid rehousing, eviction prevention and/or move-in assistance; landlord mitigation; street outreach programs; innovative solutions; new navigation centers or emergency shelters based on demonstrated need; housing navigation services; targeted case management and other related activities.

All project applications are due April 30 by 5 p.m. A mandatory pre-proposal conference will be conducted March 19 from 1-3 p.m. at 1942 Fremont Boulevard in Seaside for all interested applicants.

Applications received from organizations that do not attend pre-proposal conference will not be considered for funding. All prospective applicants are encouraged to thoroughly read the full NOFA and related application materials, available at www.chspmontereycounty.org in the “CoC Funding-HHAP” section. Call the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers at (831) 883-3080 for general information, or Program Manager Nykole Sakihara at (831) 883-3080 or email nsakihara@chspmontereycounty.org.