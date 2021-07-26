COG seeks to fill Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee vacancies

Committee members oversee compliance with the transportation ordinance, as specified in the Transportation Safety and Investment Plan.

Information provided by the Council of San Benito County Governments

The Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee. Applications are due August 5, 2021.

Measure G is the Transportation Safety and Investment Plan (Transportation Ordinance and Expenditure Plan) approved by San Benito County voters on November 6, 2018. The measure is a one cent local transactions and use tax to be collected for 30 years to improve local streets and roads, improve connectivity, and reduce congestion.

This money is administered by COG and pays for specific voter-approved transportation projects, including State Route 25, local road maintenance and regional projects, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and transit projects specified in the plan.

Measure G calls for an independent Citizens Oversight Committee to oversee compliance with the transportation ordinance, as specified in the Transportation Safety and Investment Plan. The responsibilities of the 11-member Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee are to:

Ensure all transportation revenue collected from Measure G is spent in accordance with the Measure G Transportation Safety and Investment Plan (Ordinance and Expenditure Plan)

Have full access to COG’s independent auditor and review the annual audits, have the authority to request and review the specific financial information

Provide input on the audit to assure the funds are being expended in accordance with the Transportation Safety and Investment Plan

Review and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Transportation Safety and Investment Plan

Review and comment on the project delivery schedules and make recommendations to COG on any proposals for changing project delivery priorities

Prepare annual reports regarding the administration of the program, to be presented to the COG Board of Directors and posted to the Council of San Benito County Governments website

More information can be found online at www.sanbenitocog.org.