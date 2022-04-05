COG to hold Workshop on the SR 156 Multimodal Enhancement Study

The virtual meeting is scheduled for April 6 at 6 p.m.

Information provided by the Council of San Benito County Governments

The Council of San Benito County Governments (COG), the local transportation agency, announce a second public workshop on the SR 156 Multi-modal Enhancement Study scheduled for April 6 a 6 p.m. The workshop is intended to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the Study’s draft concepts.

“We welcome the community’s participation and involvement during the project development. We are responsive, approachable, and good at listening,” said Veronica Lezama, COG transportation planning manager.

According to the release, the purpose of this workshop is to get your feedback on the draft concepts and recommendations developed based on the feedback from the previous outreach efforts.

The purpose of the study is to:

Address traffic issues at the only two access points into the City of San Juan Bautista from Highway 156 to The Alameda and Monterey Street.

Provide safe connections for bicyclists and pedestrians traveling across Highway 156 at The Alameda, including safe routes to San Juan School.​

Enhance access to the existing National Historic de Anza Trail from The Alameda, to encourage active, healthy, and environmentally sound transportation choices.​

Improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity on the existing Highway 156 between Hollister to San Juan Bautista, once relinquished to the County of San Benito.

For more information, please visit the project website.