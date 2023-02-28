COG welcomes new board of directors

Director Bea Gonzales voted as chair.

Information provided by the Council of San Benito County Governments

The Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) consists of a five-member Board who are local elected officials from the San Benito County region. The Board of Directors is comprised of two members representing the City of Hollister, one member representing the City of San Juan Bautista, and two members representing the County of San Benito. The COG Board includes the following Directors:

Bea Gonzales, COG Chairperson, San Benito County Board of Supervisors

Scott Freels, COG Vice Chairperson, City of San Juan Bautista

Mia Casey, City of Hollister

Dolores Morales, City of Hollister

Mindy Sotelo, San Benito County Board of Supervisors

At their monthly meeting in February, the COG Board of Directors voted Director Bea Gonzales as the COG Chairperson and Director Scott Freels as the Vice Chairperson to serve for the 2023 term.

The COG Board meets on the third Thursday of the month (4 PM) at the County Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. The COG Board of Directors also serves as the San Benito Airport Land Use Commission, the Local Transportation Authority, the Measure A Authority, and the Service Authority for Freeways & Expressways.

The COG Board and staff serve the region by building partnerships to provide solutions to complicated transportation challenges. The mission of COG is to improve the mobility of San Benito County travelers by planning for and investing in a multi-modal transportation system that is safe, economically viable, and environmentally friendly.

To learn more, visit sanbenitocog.org.