Collision on Highway 156 results in fatality

The California Highway Patrol announced that a 53-year-old Hollister resident died as a result of a collision on Highway 156 on Dec. 17. San Benito County Coroner’s Office identified the resident as Adolfo Villegas.

According to the news release, around 7 p.m. John Michael Canes, 26, of Hollister was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound, east of San Felipe Road, at 60 miles per hour when he veered to the left over the solid double yellow lines and collided with Villegas, who was driving eastbound in a Nissan Frontier at a minimum of 55 miles per hour.

Canes suffered minor injuries.

CHP said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call the Hollister-Gilroy area office at 408-848-2324 and provide their statement with attention to Officer M. Moncayo or Public Information Officer A. Uribe.