Collision on Highway 25 results in fatality and injuries

The collision included a Tres Pinos resident who was taken to Natividad Medical Center.

Information provided by California Highway Patrol-Hollister Gilroy

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect confirmed age of Michael Martinez. Last updated Aug. 23 at 3:01 p.m.

In its recently released collision report, the Hollister-Gilroy California Highway Patrol said that a Watsonville man died following a traffic collision near Hollister. Five other people, including a Tres Pinos man, were transported to hospitals.

According to the report, on Aug. 21, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Brandon Jackson, 27, of Tres Pinos was driving a 2004 Mazda 3 northbound on State Route 25, north of Flynn Road, and stopped on the east shoulder of SR-25 to make a U-turn.

Jackson began making a U-turn into the direct path of Daniel James Thomas, 32, of San Jose who was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. Three other passengers were on board with Thomas, including a 16-year-old. The front of the Suburban collided with the left side of Mazda.

This collision caused the Suburban to travel into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Watsonville resident, who the San Benito County Sheriff/Coroner identified as Michael Martinez, 39, was driving southbound on SR- 25 on a 2006 Honda Accord. Martinez sustained major injuries and was transported to Hazel Hawkins Hospital where he succumbed to those injuries.

Sheriff Eric Taylor told BenitoLink the cause of death was still pending.

Jackson and two passengers from the Suburban were transported to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas. Two other Suburban passengers were transported to Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision, and the investigation is ongoing.

For further information, or to provide additional information regarding this collision, contact Officer Uribe, ID 21612 or Officer Shaw, ID 20742, at the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at (408)848-2324.