COLUMN: County residents celebrate the Voter’s Choice Act kickoff

This column was written by Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Francisco Diaz.

The Elections Office held a Voter’s Choice Act Kickoff Celebration on Saturday, April 2nd at the Veteran’s Memorial Building. This was a family event with food, music, raffles, face painting, and general family activities.

Families and friends gathered to celebrate San Benito County being one of 28 counties approved to adopt the Voter’s Choice Act voting model. Compared to the traditional polling place model, there are more locations to get a replacement ballot, more accessible voting machines, and more language and assistance at the newly introduced Vote Centers.

The neighboring counties of Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Merced, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, and Tuolumne apply this voting model.

There were over 100 people in attendance. The event was a success, and it was in no small measure, due to smiling families. Families came eager to meet their superheroes, like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Uncle Sam.

It meant a lot to elections staff that so many families, friends, and neighbors came to celebrate this momentous occasion. The support from the community made this event a great success and the children’s enthusiasm and positive spirit helped make our event both productive and fun.

The Elections Office would like to thank its community partners for their contribution and support. They play an integral role in ensuring that the Elections Office meets its commitment to public outreach and engagement. Their time, talents and efforts were very much needed and are much appreciated.

Special thanks to Michelle LeeAnn Leonard and Felicia Bisceglia from San Benito County Chamber of Commerce, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, City of Hollister, Fire Department, Youth Alliance, and the Hollister Veterans Memorial Staff.