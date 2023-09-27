This column was contributed Fransisco Diaz, county clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. You can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues by emailing Noe Magaña at noemagana@benitolink.com and following our Terms of Use.



San Benito County Residents,

I am writing to inform you that due to a recent fire at the Hall of Records, 440 5th Street, our building has sustained significant damage, rendering it unworkable for the time being. The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to assess the situation and plan for a recovery.

The fire caused varying degrees of damage to our facilities, equipment, and inventory. County staff are currently assessing the full extent of the damage to determine the necessary repairs and replacements.

The extent of the fire has caused the department to relocate county clerk, recorder, and election operations to ensure the safety and well-being of our team members. The fire disturbed active asbestos in the building rendering the facility unworkable.

My team and I are taking every possible step to minimize disruptions to our services during this transition. With an election just six months away, it’s indeed essential to act swiftly and efficiently in rebuilding our election infrastructure.

To expedite the process, County staff are prioritizing tasks, allocating resources efficiently, and engaging with experts and stakeholders who can help streamline the process.

Thank you for your understanding and patience during this period of relocating. I sincerely apologize for any disruption in our services and inconveniences this may cause you. We are now operating all services out of the County Administrative Building at 481 4 th Street, Hollister, CA 95023.

Your understanding and support are greatly appreciated as we work through this challenging time. I will continue to keep you updated on our progress and further development.

Lastly, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our first responders; CalFire, Hollister Fire Department, EMS, Sheriff’s Office, County Administration and the Office of Emergency Services.

My team and I are happy to continue serving our community and welcome you to our new location at the County Administrative Building where we will serve your County Clerk-Recorder-Election needs.

Sincerely,

Francisco Diaz, County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters