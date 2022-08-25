COLUMN: Road Warriors close ranks to fight wildfire danger

This column was contributed by San Juan Bautista residents Michael Wolfe and Richard Pitschka. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

A group of San Juan Canyon residents, locally known as the Road Warriors, have been working off and on for the past two months removing brush, dry branches, and fallen trees from along the edges and sometimes from the middle of San Juan Canyon Road. The Road Warriors’ primary aims are to make the road safer for evacuation and to improve the access for firefighters during a wildfire.

The amount of potential wildfire fuel removed by the Road Warriors was equal to about what could be piled in the beds of 80 pickup trucks. So much work was possible because the Road Warriors had a convenient place to dispose of the material they collected—in a huge dumpster stationed near San Juan Canyon Road on a site made available by San Juan Oaks Golf Club.

The dumpster, actually a 40-yard debris bin, was provided for free as a public service by Recology, the waste management company contracted by San Benito County. In order to give canyon residents the opportunity to make a significant reduction of fuel along the canyon road, the company agreed not only to place a debris bin in the canyon, but to replace it with a second when filled.

Also contributing to the large amount of work done was the residents’ awareness of wildfire danger in San Juan Canyon. For many years Cal Fire had labeled San Juan Canyon one of its main concerns in San Benito County because of the thick vegetation, the number of households there, and the fact that there is only one narrow, winding public road leading out of the canyon.

This danger was great enough that when Gavin Newsom, as the newly- elected governor, asked Cal Fire to provide him with a list of high-priority fire-safety projects for immediate implementation, Cal Fire gave him 35 recommendations. Fuel reduction along San Juan Canyon Road was 4th highest on the list, and $290,000 in emergency funding was provided to do the job.

That funding, along with other money from Cal Fire’s operating budget, made a big difference. A dense tangle of thick brush, fallen branches, and dead and dying trees was transformed into a corridor of almost parklike appearance. Cal Fire had done its part. Now they said it was up to the residents and the county to maintain the fuel break.