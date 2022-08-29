COLUMN: SBC Chamber of Commerce & Foundation host Hollister Sesquicentennial gala

The 150 Years Gala was the culmination of a series of events organized by the City of Hollister’s 150 Year Committee.

This column was contributed by the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

On Aug. 6, the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation hosted the closing gala to the City of Hollister’s Sesquicentennial Anniversary. The 150 Years Gala was the culmination of a series of events organized by the City of Hollister’s 150 Year Committee. The Gala took place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building and was a ticketed event open to the public for purchase beforehand. The gala featured a cocktail hour, appetizers, desserts, a plated dinner, proclamations and presentations from various local, state, and federal offices, and a 360 photo booth while ending the night with tons of music and dancing.

In attendance were many community members from Hollister but also representatives from various governmental offices. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the evening’s speakers and those who provided proclamations in honor of Hollister’s 150 Year Anniversary. The Gala began with a formal introduction by SBC Chamber CEO/President Michelle Leonard in English and followed by a Spanish introduction by SBC Chamber Foundation Executive Director, Eduardo Navarro. Daisy Caceres, Senior Support Services Assistant for the City of Hollister introduced Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and was followed by a special video message from US Senator Alex Padilla to kick off the evening.

Further into the night, the audience was delighted with proclamations from the Offices of:

Governor Gavin Newsom

Former US Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta,

Congressman Jimmy Panetta,

Senator Anna Caballero

Assemblymember Robert Rivas,

San Benito County Supervisor Bob Tiffany,

San Benito County Chamber of Commerce, Chair Shawn Herrera,

San Benito County Chamber Foundation, Vice Chair Maria Cid

A special recognition from Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso

Ending remarks by City of Hollister, Mayor Ignacio Velazquez.

All proclamations were received by Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez, Hollister City Council Members Rick Perez, Dolores Morales, Roland Resendiz, City Treasurer Anietra Gomez, and City Manager Brett Miller.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation worked tirelessly to coordinate with city officials to facilitate an event fitting of this momentous occasion in just three months. This Gala would not have been possible without the support of the City of Hollister and our amazingsponsors who ensured this night would be a special evening for many to remember in the future and for generations to come.

We would also like to send a special thank you to all our sponsors for helping us celebrate and put together such a special occasion for the City of Hollister.

Gold Sponsors:

Teknova

Shawn P. Herrera Foundation

Strada Verde

Pride Conveyance Systems

Silver Sponsors:

Hawkins Companies

Neil Jones Food Company

Bhandal Bros

Phi Squared IT Solutions, Inc.

DJ/AV Sponsor:

Pinnacle Strategy, LLC

Dessert Sponsor:

John Smith Road Landfill

Appetizer Sponsor:

Hollister Research Campus

Coffee Sponsor:

Paradise Group

Table Setting Sponsor:

L/G Anderson Family Foundation