COLUMN: Sheriff’s Roundup – standby for tones

Sheriff Eric Taylor writes about cumulative Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“All Hollister units, standby for tones.”

Beep. Beep. Beep.

The “triple-beep” or “priority tones” create an immediate rush of adrenaline for us in public safety. The triple-beep is a precursor to some type of critical emergency and almost always alerts us we are about to head into danger. It can come at any time and we must always be prepared for it. It is this ebb and flow of emotions that contributes to a newly recognized condition called cumulative Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

As deputy sheriffs and police officers, we make a comfortable living and have good benefits. In most parts of California, it is a job where you can create a path to home-ownership and financial stability. However, this comes at a great cost to our mental and physical health. We see, and experience things no person should be subjected to, especially not repeatedly. But it is our calling, and it is our duty. We run to the danger while others are running away. Nobody is forcing us to do this job, it is something we have chosen.

PTSD in Public Safety:

35% of peace officers in the United States meet the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis. That number is under-reported as there is still a “stigma” attached to perceived weakness of mind and body in our profession. This 35% figure is in contrast to 3.6% of men, ad 9.7% of women in the country (outside of public safety) who suffer from PTSD. A result of this PTSD for many peace officers is an inability to sleep, intrusive memories that do not fade, feelings of always being “on-guard,” or in contrast, feelings of being completely numb.

This PTSD in public safety seldom comes from one incident as we see in other cases like the military or major traumatic events for the lay person. Though that can occur in public safety, the more usual causation is repeated exposure to danger, death, destruction and the evils of humanity. This is exacerbated by the constant ramping up of emotions for a dangerous call, then trying to settle down, then trying to go home to your family and “act normal.” It is a lot to take on.

PTSD, and the accompanying symptoms, lead to other major issues in the personal and professional lives of those who are sworn to protect you. Alcoholism, addiction and divorce are not uncommon within the ranks of our police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country. It is important to note that nearly half of peace officers who are diagnosed with PTSD admit to having issues with alcohol consumption. Two studied, one in 2007 and one in 2010, showed 15-38% of peace officers suffered from some form of alcohol abuse. It is systemic.

Impact on Family Life:

Our national divorce rate is an astonishing 50% amongst all sectors. In law enforcement, our divorce rate is 60-75%. This job is not conducive to a healthy relationship at home. In many studies on this topic, the number one contributor to divorce is “vocational stress.” PSTD, addiction, and divorce, are contributing factors to suicidal ideations, attempts, and actual completed suicides in our public safety family.

In fact, law enforcement officers are more likely to die by suicide, then die in the line of duty. A report in USA Today in 2022 noted, at that time, 46 police officers had been killed by gunfire nationwide. During that same time-period, 140 had committed suicide. Also, a new database created by the FBI shows suicide rates are increasing for police officers annually. Police in the United States continue to take their own lives at a greater rate than they die in the line of duty.

There is Hope:

With all this negative reality comes a ray of hope. Last year, the State of California earmarked funding for “Officer Wellness.” Our office just received $37,000 from California POST (Peace Officer Standards in Training) to assist us with Officer Wellness Programs. We have created an internal committee to let our staff decide how they want to use the money. The team has discussed new gym equipment and more substantial counseling for our staff, free of charge, for starters. It is anticipated this funding will continue annually.

Though this job is dangerous, often thankless, and exposes us to things people jut should not have to see, it truly is the best job in the world and we are honored to serve you all. Having a supportive family, community and county/city administration can help officers and deputy sheriffs stay on top of these ailments and afflictions. We appreciate the continued support of all of you to let us know the pain we experience both mentally, and physically, is not in vain.

Just as society is expecting us to get to the root causes and underlying issues of those in crisis, I ask you to show compassion for your public servants. The next time we are dispatched to the “triple beep” call, we may be coming to save you or your loved ones. Like us, you all should expect to have the best representation of public safety, patience, compassion and assertive situational control.

We all deserve that.