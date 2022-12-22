COLUMN: The San Benito County Historical and Recreational Park turns 40

Kerry Tobias writes that great progress has been made on the park since it was created 40 years ago.

On November 7, 1982 the San Benito County Historical and Recreational Park was dedicated. The event was the culmination of a multiple decade struggle of concerned citizens to develop a site to protect and display artifacts related to the history of the county.

The 134-acre property known as the Gambetta Property had been acquired by the county in 1969 for $75,000 of state bond funds. A conceptual plan for the recreational and historic use of the site was developed by the Gambetta Property Advisory Committee. The committee envisioned that the Sullivan House which had been moved to the property in 1976 would be the center of a historic village. Other ideas included an RV park, a warm water fish pond, horseback riding trails, hiking trails and a primitive youth camp.

Development of the site was hampered by concerns about the lack of potable water, access over the Tres Pinos Creek during winter rains, security and custodial care of the park and funding, funding, funding. Lack of funding almost brought the project to a halt in 1979 when the state parks department required an archeological study of the area in consideration of a grant from the state parks bond fund. The $20,000 grant was to be used for grading, gravel, trees, BBQ pits and chemical toilets. The $700 cost of the study was more than the County Board of Supervisors initially wanted to invest in the property. After pleas from San Benito County Historical Society Director, Janet Brians, and others the county board reversed its direction and paid for the survey.

The park dedication in 1982, spearheaded by the San Benito County Historical Society and the Hollister Women’s Club, was attended by over 50 people including long standing volunteers, county board of supervisors and Loretto McAleer, grand-daughter of Mary Sullivan for whom the Sullivan house had been built circa 1868. In addition to the Sullivan House, still in disrepair at the time of dedication, the park had been improved with picnic tables, barbecue facilities, restrooms and a paved parking area. The Ferrando house and barn original to the property were on site but also in need of repair. Old farm equipment stored behind a chain link fence was waiting for equipment sheds to be built.

In the past forty years, thanks to donors, grants and fundraisers, much of the vision of the early volunteers has been realized. The Sullivan House, Ferrando House and barn have been restored and much of the farm equipment is under cover. The village has been expanded to include: the Garcia house, the Delbert Doty stage, the Cottage Bar, Canepa Dairy tank house and windmill, the Palmtag Shed, the Dunneville Dance Hall, the Willow Creek School, the Tres Pinos jail, the Woods cabin, the Fire Dept #2 Hose House and the California Forestry Antelope bunk house/garage. Other projects by the local Rotary Club, SBC Juvenile Work Service, California Conservation Camp Fire Crew, San Benito Contractors Assn, PG&E and Scouts seeking their merit badge have improved the park.

Maintenance of the park, a concern in the early days, has been shouldered by Historical Society volunteers and many other groups including the Hollister Women’s Club, E Clampus Vitus, LDS Church, Cal Fire, and Pac Sci EMC, to name a few. The permanent bridge over Tres Pinos Creek has eliminated park access issues and the county’s plans to make the water potable will address another early issue.

Looking back at the progress these past 40 years, it’s gratifying to see the vision of the dedicated volunteers come to fruition. The park now has a Historical Village with 14 buildings. It has become a gathering place for groups large and small. The historical structures and artifacts provide a glimpse into life in a bygone era.

Continuing challenges for the next 40 years are village maintenance, and funding, funding, funding.

