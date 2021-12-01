COLUMN: What is redistricting and why is it Important?

Francisco Diaz, Assistant County Clerk-Recorder, writes about the importance of community involvement in the supervisorial redistricting process.

This column was written by Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Francisco Diaz.

Redistricting is a process that governments use to draw political district boundaries. It affects local, state, and national elections, including the U.S. House of Representatives, state legislatures, board of supervisors, city councils, and school boards.

Redistricting happens every 10 years in the United States, right after a new census is completed. Governments use the data from the census to guide the redistricting process.

The redistricting process evokes major questions about representation, fairness and political accountability. The debate intensifies about how to best provide representation to communities of interest.

Redistricting determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a district for purposes of electing a representative.

Redistricting can have long-term effects on our communities. Elected officials make crucial decisions on issues like public safety, water disposal and school policy- decisions that impact all our lives.

One of the most widespread means of diluting representation of a community of interest is through inadequate redistricting.

Redistricting is something we should be talking about within our communities and families. Redistricting can be a complicated and tedious process, but it is worth learning about, because the future of our communities will be affected by it.

The County of San Benito will seek input in selecting the next district map for its supervisorial districts on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

To view proposed supervisorial maps before the public hearing, visit: www.cosb.us