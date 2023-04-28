COMMENTARY: CA LULAC takes control of Local Council 2890

Jacob Sandoval says CA LULAC plans to audit the council's finances, identify questionable expenditures, and take steps to recover property that has gone missing.

With absolute dismay, some of us in CA LULAC learned from this online publication the pure fabrication

spewed by a few former members who have since left the local council. We hope to correct the most

delusional statements made about the LULAC organization.

LULAC is a non-partisan national organization, but the hard work is conducted through local councils at

the state and local levels. The local councils are tasked with making the LULAC mission a reality but their

legal existence or authority comes exclusively from the national and state organizations.

As with any collection of individuals, sometimes people with an intent to harm or destroy the organization from within are allowed to join. And sometimes, without the organization realizing it, they even take positions of leadership. Undoing the damage inflicted by these people is proving to be a costly and challenging endeavor.

LULAC has recently taken steps to regain control of the local Council 2890 in San Benito County. After

serious questions of mismanagement surfaced several key members of the local Council were expelled

or suspended.

Shortly after being removed or suspended from the organization, they started a campaign to sully

LULAC’s reputation.

As part of this campaign, several articles [Commentary] have been published in BenitoLink as well as interviews by local news stations in the local area. The mendacious screeds included accusations of cover-ups and lawsuits being filed against us.

It is important for our community to know the truth and for us to correct the misinformation.

There were rumors of a sexual assault at a LULAC convention. The matter was referred to the police

department which conducted a full and complete investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation

after speaking with all parties involved including the youth, the police determined there was not a crime,

and no charges were filed. There was no cover-up, no sweeping under, and no failure on the part of

LULAC.

Last year a former member who was expelled from the LULAC filed for a restraining order in the name of

the San Benito Council. That order was requested to be brought against LULAC. Among other things, he

wanted the court to issue a gag order against members of LULAC to prevent them from issuing press

releases and making public comments. Without LULAC even needing to appear on the matter, the judge

denied the request and dismissed the matter.

Ms. Irma C. Gonzalez, the current President of San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 is leading the

efforts to rebuild the Council. Ms. Gonzalez is a respected and accomplished leader in San Benito

County and she is looking forward to making this an organization that will provide a benefit to all of the

Latino community in San Benito County.

LULAC plans to audit the council’s finances, identify questionable expenditures, and take steps to

recover property that has gone missing. But above all this Council will not be defeated by the actions of

a few malcontents. We will live up to our expectations of improving the lives of the Latino community with honesty, a code of ethics, and accountability.

If you would like to get involved in the re-born San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 please email

council President Gonzalez at [email protected]