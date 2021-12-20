COMMENTARY: Clerk-Recorder offices to remain open during holiday season

Francisco Diaz, Assistant County Clerk-Recorder, writes why the offices are only closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Elections Office. Photo by Leslie David.

This commentary was contributed by Francisco Diaz, Assistant County Clerk-Recorder. The opinions expressed do not represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

You’re talking on your phone, pacing back and forth out on the front lawn, enjoying a little afternoon sunshine, minding your own business.

You look up and notice the mailman pull up to the curb.

A man wearing blue shorts and a dark blue polo gets out. He walks right up to you, gives you a stack of mail.

Caught off guard, you take the phonebook sized mail he hands you.

The man diverts his eyes, almost apologetic, and leaves as quickly as he arrives.

You hang up the phone and start scanning the mail.

Driver license is expired. You need an original birth certificate to renew and obtain a Real Driver License for that family vacation this weekend.

How would such a scenario make you feel?

We don’t wish this on anyone, and our goal is not to scare you, but the story is not fictitious. It really happened.

The fact is, things happen, and it’s important to know that we’re here to help you. We provide same-day-delivery for birth, death, and marriage certificates. Because we’re committed to being a community partner, and that means we take customer service seriously.

In fact, just a couple of weeks ago we expedited a marriage ceremony for an active-duty serviceman. One of those life-changing events occurred when he found out he was going to be a father.

That’s why we’re only closed on December 24 and December 31.

As public servants, we’re entrusted by the citizens to carry out the statutory mandates of the Office of the County Clerk-Recorder-Elections. A foundational piece in the customer service that we provide is to be readily available to record land titles, perform marriage ceremonies, or issue business licenses.

As you celebrate the holidays, just know that we’re here to help you in the event that you need our services. Happy Holidays!