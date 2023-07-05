This commentary was contributed by Natalya Gallion. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

Linda Long. Photo provided.

Clearly, we are all living in a stressful, difficult time. It is alarming that according to the Public Health Department, every year the number of mental health cases are growing. This is not surprising because we experience the constant stress of prices going up while our wages stay the same. Also, every day from national and international media we hear lots of negative, sad, and scary news about crime and natural disasters such as tornados, pandemics, earthquakes, different wars, economic crises. As a result, because we get so much negative information, we lose the very important balance between positive and negative events in our lives. Many people look exhausted and unhappy.

Fortunately, in San Benito County we have extraordinary, amazing and kind people like Rosa, Kathy and Linda who work very hard every day to have a positive influence on those they teach, so they can make a nice, big difference in their lives.

Rosa Jimenez-Mercado. Photo provided.

Rosa is a Zumba and Enhance Fitness instructor and she works at YMCA, Gold’s Gym and Anytime Fitness. Kathy is a Yoga instructor and she works at YMCA. Linda is a volunteer Yoga instructor at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

While they teach Zumba, Yoga and other exercises in order to improve our physical health, they are improving our mental health too. They make people happier!!! They fill our hearts with warmth and joy like a breath of fresh air, like a new hope. Even when we see them outside of our workout room, at the grocery stores or parking lot, anywhere – our mood immediately changes for the better. It is amazing that by simply seeing them they can arouse positive feelings in us. They are like a ray of light at the end of a tunnel. Without a doubt, they teach us with open hearts. Their incredible dedication to their jobs is outstanding.

Kathleen Sheridan. Photo provided.

Only a great teacher can capture everyone’s attention, make any subject interesting and guide their students to success and make them happy. I would say the same thing about all great coaches. Rosa, Kathy and Linda are not only super professional instructors, they have remarkable human characteristics and inexhaustible love for people. Never mind how they might feel before or during our classes, or what is going on with their families, they always keep smiling, make jokes and generate enormous energy around us.

In addition to the nice, beautiful music they use in their classes, they have an incredible ability to make us feel comfortable like one big, friendly family.

Believe it or not, there was a time when I did not like Zumba, Yoga, Belly dance, Tai Chi and others exercises until I met these really great instructors, who completely changed my mind for good. I am very grateful that fate led me to them. If you are sad, or lonely, or have some problems and do not know how to solve them, come to the YMCA, Gold’s Gym, Anytime Fitness or other sport clubs and the miracle will happen to you! You can be happier, healthier and not feel alone anymore. Moreover, you can be mentally stronger which will help you find the right solution for your problems.

Do not wait for an invitation – just do it!

Sometimes life is not easy, and it is difficult to find the courage to let go of what we cannot change. It is a big challenge. Please do not wait till your life does not hurt you anymore before you decide to be happy. Be happy and make people around you happy like Rosa, Kathy and Linda do!

Their actions speak louder than words. We need more amazing people like Rosa, Kathy and Linda who love their jobs with all their hearts and bring nice, positive changes to people’s lives. Just the thought that you will be going to Zumba, Yoga or other classes can make you smile.

Rosa, Kathy and Linda – you are awesome! Thank you for everything you do for the people. Thank you for the unbelievable love and unique knowledge you share with us. Thank you for making our lives healthier and happier. A fantastic, magnificent energy surrounds you! Thank you