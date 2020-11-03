COMMENTARY: First and foremost, we are Americans

Supervisor Mark Medina writes that regardless of what party, candidate, propositions or measures are victorious on Election Day, he will choose to rise above incivility and work together.

This commentary was contributed by Supervisor Mark Medina. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 we will officially find out what party, candidate, propositions or measures possess the majority of the local, state and federal votes. One “side” will win and one “side” will lose, we will all survive together and become a better city, county, state and country. In 2020, we have been through many ups and downs, we are fighting through a pandemic, fighting and recovering from wild fires throughout California and many natural disasters throughout our nation. We have always been able to put our differences aside and work together to do what is best for our city, county, state and country. Regardless of the outcome of today’s election let us all come together support one another and move forward together.

Regardless of what party, candidate, propositions or measures are victorious, I choose to rise above any incivility and work together. Even if I did not campaign for the winning party, candidate, or propositions I commit to working with whomever is victorious to ensure that as your San Benito County District 1 representative that I serve you and our community to the best of my ability.

Mark Medina

San Benito County Supervisor, District 1

(831) 801-4784

supervisormedina@cosb.us

medinadistrict1@gmail.com