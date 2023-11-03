This commentary was contributed by an informal group of small business owners downtown Hollister. See names of businesses below. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. You can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues by emailing Noe Magaña at noemagana@benitolink.com and following our Terms of Use. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

As the name suggests, “Small” Business means the owner is, most likely…. working.

So, to see around 18 Hollister downtown business owners together at the Oct.

17 meeting was an unusual treat. Thanks to the Hollister City Manager, David Mirrione

and Development Services Director, Christine Hopper, the Downtown Business Forum

was set up to listen/discuss parklets and signage.

Since this was a rare occasion, many topics couldn’t help but come up. The energy was

good – downtown business owners related to one another – especially having gone

through the pandemic. Some store fronts have parklets and some do not. We listened

to the benefits of having the parklets, from economic contributions to creating a more

walkable downtown. For the ones that do not have parklets, they voiced losing parking

spaces, as well as being hidden behind the parklets.



Ideas began floating on how businesses can help each other, like creating a

map/directory to share with customers about neighboring businesses, signs could be

placed on the parklets for the businesses that are hidden, and maybe visit the idea of

shifting parklets that are not being used.

Besides addressing many Q & A, Christine Hopper passed out “A-Frame Sign”

information packets, to help store owners become familiar with the existing ordinance

that allows businesses to put out “A-Frame Signs.” David Mirrione shared new ABC

regulations and parklet signage discussion points. In conclusion, he said that he would

present the collective conversations to the City Council at the Nov. 6th meeting, with

recommendations.

Downtown store front owners have great hopes that signage can be posted on the

parklets again (to help identify and promote businesses), and the structures can be

simply decorated – in time for the festive holidays. Additionally important, businesses

need to know (from the City of Hollister) what the future of the parklets will be. Business

investments, along with employment needs, are decided 3 months in advance (at the

very least). A prompt and definitive resolution is essential to business stability,

empowerment, and growth. We hope all these factors will be considered in the final

decision making.



Within the 1 ½ hours scheduled meeting, we became more excited to keep

collaborating for a better downtown. The consensus was that the downtown businesses

would like the parklets to stay, and that all businesses should help in ‘getting the word

out’ about businesses without parklets – including businesses that are on the side

streets. We agreed that more productive meetings will help generate positive impacts

to our downtown/community.



(*On 10/22, Mr. Mirrione updated us that AB 1217 extended the COVID-19 Temporary Catering Authorization until 7/1/ 2026).

Contributing businesses:

Mad Pursuit Brewing Company

Crave Wine Company

La Catrina Mexican Grill

The Baler Steakhouse

Buenos Dias Cafecito

Worth Saving – The ReStore

Irma’s Fashions

The Garden Shoppe & Bar

Country Rose Cafe

Ohana Shave Ice

Heavenly Bakery

Bene Gifts

Bill’s Bullpen Baseball Cards & Comics

Las Micheladas Bar & Grill

Farmhouse Café

Only The Honorable Tattoo Shop

Paine’s Restaurant

Morrell and Company Real Estate

Elements Investment Properties